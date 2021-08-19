Admission test of DU-affiliated 7 colleges rescheduled to 10 September

Education

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 04:00 pm

Admission test of DU-affiliated 7 colleges rescheduled to 10 September

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 04:00 pm
Admission test of DU-affiliated 7 colleges rescheduled to 10 September

The admission date of 2020-21 academic session of Dhaka University (DU) affiliated seven colleges has been rescheduled to 10 September.

Besides, the postponed examination of graduate and post graduate students will begin from 1 September, said a press release issued from Dhaka University on Thursday.  

Students have to come to the examination centre maintaining health directives, the release added.

The decision was made in a meeting held on Wednesday at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of the university presided by the chief coordinator of seven colleges and pro vice-chancellor (academic) Prof. Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal. 

Bangladesh / Top News

DU-affiliated 7 colleges / Admission tests of 7 colleges / Intake in 7 colleges / Exam rescheduled

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

21h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

21h | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

21h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes