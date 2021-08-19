Admission test of DU-affiliated 7 colleges rescheduled to 10 September

The admission date of 2020-21 academic session of Dhaka University (DU) affiliated seven colleges has been rescheduled to 10 September.

Besides, the postponed examination of graduate and post graduate students will begin from 1 September, said a press release issued from Dhaka University on Thursday.

Students have to come to the examination centre maintaining health directives, the release added.

The decision was made in a meeting held on Wednesday at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of the university presided by the chief coordinator of seven colleges and pro vice-chancellor (academic) Prof. Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal.