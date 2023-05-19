Madrasa board's 25 May exam rescheduled

Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board authorities yesterday rescheduled the examination for higher mathematics scheduled to be held on 25 May due to an unavoidable reason.

"The examination for higher mathematics scheduled to be held on 25 May has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances," said a statement signed by Exam Controller of Madrasa Education Board Md Kamal Uddin Thursday evening.

The board, earlier, postponed the examination for English first paper, which was scheduled for 14 May, due to cyclone Mocha.

The postponed examinations of the English first paper and the higher mathematics will be held on 27 and 28 May respectively across the country simultaneously, the statement said.

It also said that the practical and oral tests of all subjects will be held from 29 May to 4 June.