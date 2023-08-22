7 DU-affiliated colleges students block Nilkhet intersection

Education

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 09:53 pm

Related News

7 DU-affiliated colleges students block Nilkhet intersection

Gathering at the Nilkhet area at around 12 pm, the agitating students stayed there till the evening which caused significant traffic congestion in the area

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 09:53 pm
DU-affiliated colleges. File Photo.
DU-affiliated colleges. File Photo.

The students from seven government colleges affiliated with Dhaka University blocked the Nilkhet intersection in the capital on Tuesday afternoon urging authorities to grant them the chance to take improvement exams for a maximum of three courses.

They also demanded a relaxation of the current CGPA conditions.

The protesting students have declared to continue their movement until their demands are addressed. They also said a memorandum will be submitted outlining their concerns to the Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University.

Gathering at the Nilkhet area at around 12 pm, the agitating students stayed there till the evening which caused significant traffic congestion in the area.

Munima Akhtar, student at Eden Mohila College said many students are experiencing hardships due to the absence of provisions for exam retakes.

She also noted that despite the students' attempts to communicate with the chief coordinators and principals of the seven colleges, no decision has been reached thus far.

Zulhas, student from Dhaka College, said that the examination results for students from the seven colleges are consistently delayed by 6 to 9 months. The prolonged result processing time leaves inadequate room for proper exam preparation within a short timeframe.

"In light of these challenges, we firmly advocate for allowing all these students to re-take their exams," he said.

Samim, student from Dhaka College, said, "We are resolved to persist until our demands are acknowledged; we are prepared to stand our ground even if it means facing the gravest consequences."

Before this, on 16 August, from 10 am to 1 pm, the students organised a sit-in and blockade at the Neelkhet intersection. Subsequently, on 20 August, they staged a collective hunger strike in front of the National Press Club.

Bangladesh

Nilkhet / DU-affiliated 7 colleges / protest / Nilkhet Intersection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

12h | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

13h | Panorama
The present custodian of the business is Shahedul Haque Shahed who has firmly held the reins of his father&#039;s business since 1991. PHOTO: Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

Haque and Sons Camera Servicing Centre: How three generations built a business based on their love for cameras

13h | Panorama
Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

8h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

6h | TBS World
F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

6h | TBS World
Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19