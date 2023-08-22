7 DU-affiliated colleges students block Nilkhet intersection

The students from seven government colleges affiliated with Dhaka University blocked the Nilkhet intersection in the capital on Tuesday afternoon urging authorities to grant them the chance to take improvement exams for a maximum of three courses.

They also demanded a relaxation of the current CGPA conditions.

The protesting students have declared to continue their movement until their demands are addressed. They also said a memorandum will be submitted outlining their concerns to the Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University.

Gathering at the Nilkhet area at around 12 pm, the agitating students stayed there till the evening which caused significant traffic congestion in the area.

Munima Akhtar, student at Eden Mohila College said many students are experiencing hardships due to the absence of provisions for exam retakes.

She also noted that despite the students' attempts to communicate with the chief coordinators and principals of the seven colleges, no decision has been reached thus far.

Zulhas, student from Dhaka College, said that the examination results for students from the seven colleges are consistently delayed by 6 to 9 months. The prolonged result processing time leaves inadequate room for proper exam preparation within a short timeframe.

"In light of these challenges, we firmly advocate for allowing all these students to re-take their exams," he said.

Samim, student from Dhaka College, said, "We are resolved to persist until our demands are acknowledged; we are prepared to stand our ground even if it means facing the gravest consequences."

Before this, on 16 August, from 10 am to 1 pm, the students organised a sit-in and blockade at the Neelkhet intersection. Subsequently, on 20 August, they staged a collective hunger strike in front of the National Press Club.