Admission test of DU-affiliated 7 colleges from 12 August

Education

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 01:06 pm

The admission test for the first-year undergraduate (honours) class in the 2021-22 academic year in seven affiliated colleges of Dhaka University (DU) will begin from 12  August.

Admission test for Science Unit will be held on 12 August, Commerce Unit on 26 August and Arts and Social Science Unit on 19 August, reads a circular.

The online application for admission has started today(15 July) and will continue till  31 July.

All the information and instructions regarding the admission test of seven colleges can be found on this website: (http://7college.du.ac.bd/admission).
 

Dhaka Univerisity / Admission tests of 7 colleges / DU-affiliated 7 colleges

