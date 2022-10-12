Revised HSC routine published

The revised routine of Higher Secondary Certificate examinations has been published today. However, the examination is scheduled to commence from 6 November – as per the previous routine.

Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Examination issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday (12 October).

According to the revised routine, the written examination of HSC will start from 6 November and will continue till 13 December.

The written practical tests will be held between 15 and 22 December.

The revised routine comprises updated dates of first and second papers of Sanskrit examination.

In the previous routine, the Sanskrit Paper I exam was scheduled to be held on 20 November and second paper on 21 November. But according to the revised routine, the exams will be held on 6 December and 8 December respectively.