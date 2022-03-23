11 teachers honored with ‘Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona’ recognition

Eleven teachers have been honored with the 'Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona' at an award-giving ceremony held on 22 March in Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel.

The host of the event was Munir Hasan, head of Prothom Alo's Youth Programme, said a press release on Wednesday (23 March).

The nominations for the event, a joint venture between IPDC and Prothom Alo, started on October 5, 2021. 1,697 nominations were received from across the country. A five-member jury selected the recipients of the award.

The jury was chaired by Dr Perween Hasan, chairperson Vice-Chancellor, Central Women's University. The members of the jury were Dr Md Abdul Hakim Khan, professor, Department of Mathematics, BUET; Dr Mohammad Mostak Ahmed, associate professor & head of Bangla Department at Leading University in Sylhet; Jahura Begum, principal of Udayan Higher Secondary School, and Dr BM Mainul Hossain, associate professor at the Institute of Information Technology (IIT).

Mominul Islam, the managing director and CEO of IPDC Finance, said, "In order to establish Bangladesh in a dignified position globally, the focus needs to be on the continuous and dedicated development of the education sector—and that is the responsibility of teachers. However, ensuring that teachers are respected, is the responsibility of everyone else."

He added, "It brings me great joy to be hosting this event for the third time. I believe that this platform will allow us to restore the honorific perceptions of teachers in society. And this is how we will succeed in building a humane, creatively inspired and economically prosperous country."

Matiur Rahman, editor, and publisher of the Daily Prothom Alo, said, "Each and every teacher is an architect of his or her nation, and its people as well. This is the third time we have organised this event in collaboration with IPDC and I believe we have succeeded in fulfilling our purpose."

He added, "This is one of my favorite events personally and, after hearing the stories of the teachers present, I feel optimistic about our country's bright future."

Mustafa Jabbar, minister of Posts, Telecommunications & Information Technology; Asaduzzaman Noor, cultural personality and former MP; Educationist Prof Dr Mohammad Kaykobad; Matiur Rahman, editor, The Daily Prothom Alo; and Mominul Islam, managing director and CEO, IPDC Finance Limited were present at the event, among others.