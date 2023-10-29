Editor's Council condemns attacks on journalists during 28 Oct rallies

The Editor's Council has expressed deep concern and condemnation regarding the attacks on journalists during the political rallies in Dhaka on Saturday (28 October).

"As part of their professional duties, journalists collect news about the programmes of various political parties and present them to the public. It is a matter of great concern that they are attacked while performing duties," it said in a statement on Sunday (29 October).

Editor's Council called upon all political parties and law enforcement forces to ensure the safety of journalists.

Two people, including a police constable, were killed and scores injured as parts of Dhaka turned into battlefields as BNP activists, law enforcers and Awami League activists locked into violent clashes on Saturday.

At least 130 people, who were injured during Saturday's clashes, have received treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital while 33 others have been admitted, according to the DMCH authorities.

During a media briefing Saturday evening at the hospital premises, DMCH Director Brig Gen Nazmul Haque said one of the deceased succumbed to head injuries.

Over 40 police personnel and several journalists also were injured during the violence, according to media reports.

BNP claims over a thousand of its activists and supporters were injured.