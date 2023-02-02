EC rejects Hero Alom's allegations of rigging

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

EC rejects Hero Alom's allegations of rigging

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 10:19 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Election Commission (EC) has rejected independent candidate Ashraful Hossen Alom alias Hero Alom's allegations of rigged counting in Bogura-4 (Nandigram-Kahalu) by-polls.

"The allegation that Hero Alom's agent was not given centre-based results is not true. We found out that he (Alom) did not set any agent in Nandigram," said election commissioner Rasheda Sultana while talking to reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Thursday.  

Quoting the deputy commissioner of Bogura, Rasheda Sultana further said that there were no agents of Hero Alom at some polling centres.

"We have talked to the DC, district election officer, upazila election officer and the UNO. The DC assured us that the results are hundred percent correct," she said, adding that the election was satisfactory. 

Hero Alom raised allegations of rigged results and irregularities after he lost the by-polls to Grand Alliance-backed candidate AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen by 834 votes on Wednesday. 

After the results, Alom said that he will go to court for justice.

Bogura-4, along with five other parliamentary seats, fell vacant following the resignations of BNP MPs in December last year.

Top News

Hero Alom / Election Commission (EC) / Vote rigging

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

12h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

14h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

14h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

4h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

2h | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

5h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane