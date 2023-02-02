EC rejects Hero Alom's allegations of rigging

The Election Commission (EC) has rejected independent candidate Ashraful Hossen Alom alias Hero Alom's allegations of rigged counting in Bogura-4 (Nandigram-Kahalu) by-polls.

"The allegation that Hero Alom's agent was not given centre-based results is not true. We found out that he (Alom) did not set any agent in Nandigram," said election commissioner Rasheda Sultana while talking to reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Thursday.

Quoting the deputy commissioner of Bogura, Rasheda Sultana further said that there were no agents of Hero Alom at some polling centres.

"We have talked to the DC, district election officer, upazila election officer and the UNO. The DC assured us that the results are hundred percent correct," she said, adding that the election was satisfactory.

Hero Alom raised allegations of rigged results and irregularities after he lost the by-polls to Grand Alliance-backed candidate AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen by 834 votes on Wednesday.

After the results, Alom said that he will go to court for justice.

Bogura-4, along with five other parliamentary seats, fell vacant following the resignations of BNP MPs in December last year.