'Gaibandha by-election was an isolated case': Election Commissioner

Election Commissioner Begum Rashida Sultana on Tuesday said exemplary punishment will be meted out to those involved in the malpractices during last month's Gaibandha-5 by-election, describing it as an isolated case.

She said this in response to a question from journalists at her office on Tuesday.

She said that the Election Commission does not want to see a repeat of the irregularities that happened in the Gaibandha-5 by-election in the upcoming Rangpur City Corporation polls.

"The incident of Gaibandha was an isolated case. That won't happen in Rangpur City Corporation. We are sending the message to Rangpur Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officer and everyone that we do not want to see such an election," she also said.

When asked about the role of the local administration, Rasheda Sultana said, "We do not believe that the local administrations will not cooperate in the election as the environment in some elections including Faridpur-2 constituency and Zila Parishads was very good. The local administration supported us well."

Rasheda Sultana said that the investigation report of the irregularities in the voting of Gaibandha-5 constituency has been prepared. However, the commission has not yet discussed it.

The probe committee formed to look into the Gaibandha-5 by-election, which the Election Commission (EC) postponed citing irregularities, submitted its report on October 27.

Election Commission's Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath who headed the committee submitted the report to EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker.

The EC suspended the election because of "widespread malpractices" on the election day on October 12.

It also extended the deadline for holding any fresh election to the Gaibandha-5 parliamentary seat by three months, till January 20, 2023.

Following the death of Gaibandha-5 lawmaker and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah on July 22, 2022, it became a constitutional obligation to hold election for the parliamentary seat by October 20, 2022.