EC formation: President Hamid to start dialogue next week

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 09:11 pm

Election commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Collected
Election commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Collected

President Abdul Hamid will start a dialogue with registered political parties next week to discuss issues relating to the reconstitution of the Election Commission (EC).

"The president will hold a dialogue with registered political parties before appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and commissioners. 

"The dialogue will begin next week," president's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin informed the press on Tuesday.

He said the head of the state will hold talks with the opposition parties of the parliament – Jatiya Party – on the first day and subsequent dialogues will be held gradually with some 31 political parties registered with the EC.

Preparation to hold the dialogue is going on in full swing as Bangabhaban  has a plan to end the talks within the shortest possible time, the 
Bangabhaban spokesman added.

The president is likely to hold dialogue with more than one political party a day and Bangabhaban is working on it.

Abedin said dialogue is likely to be held with the ruling party Awami League in between the talks.

Earlier, talks were held with different political parties prior to the ninth, 10th, and 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) parliamentary elections. 

In line with the constitution, the president has the authority to appoint a CEC and more than four commissioners to conduct the national polls.

In the last few terms, the president formed the EC based on the recommendation of the "Search Committee."

The tenure of the incumbent EC is scheduled to expire on 14 February next year.

During this period, the president will form a new EC, which will help conduct the 12th parliamentary polls. 

 

