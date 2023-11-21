EC extends application deadline for foreign election observers till 7 Dec

The Election Commission (EC) has extended the application deadline for foreign observers interested in overseeing the 12th parliamentary election until 7 December.

The decision to extend the deadline was made in response to requests from foreign election observing organisations, said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath during a press conference on Tuesday (21 November).

Initially, the Election Commission had set the last day for applications on 21 November.

Interested organisations or individuals can submit their applications by filling out the provided form on the EC website, adhering to the international observer policy. For any additional information, applicants can contact the Election Commission directly.

To date, four organisations, representing observers from 12 different countries, have submitted their applications to the Election Commission. These organisations have expressed their willingness to participate in the elections as observers.

Among the four organisations, African Electoral plans to send 11 observers, South Asian Development will dispatch four, IRI will contribute five, and the EU will send four observers.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said, "I received a positive response. Many individuals and organisations are anticipated to participate in observing our elections."

The EC has communicated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, notifying them of the extended application period, and has reached out to the embassies and high commissions of various countries in Dhaka.