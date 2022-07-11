DSCC removes 9,000 metric tonnes of sacrificial waste

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has removed about 9541.58 metric tonnes of sacrificial animal waste and transferred them to Matuail dumping ground in the last 38 hours.

The waste has been transferred through a total of 2,370 trips by city corporation dump trucks, said a press release.

In addition, 100% percent sacrificial animal waste has been removed from 75 wards of the south city by 1:15am Sunday (10 July).

DSCC is currently conducting cleaning activities to remove the animal waste on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.