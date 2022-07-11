DSCC removes 9,000 metric tonnes of sacrificial waste

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 01:54 pm

Related News

DSCC removes 9,000 metric tonnes of sacrificial waste

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 01:54 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has removed about 9541.58 metric tonnes of sacrificial animal waste and transferred them to Matuail dumping ground in the last 38 hours.

The waste has been transferred through a total of 2,370 trips by city corporation dump trucks, said a press release. 

In addition, 100% percent sacrificial animal waste has been removed from 75 wards of the south city by 1:15am Sunday (10 July).

DSCC is currently conducting cleaning activities to remove the animal waste on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha. 

Top News

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) / Waste Removal / Eid-ul-Azha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

38m | Food
Photo: Collected

Gorur shutki: How I rediscovered an Eid-ul-Adha delicacy from childhood

1h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Nawabi Mutton

1h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Chilli Lime Mango Chicken Skewers

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

2h | Videos
5 oldest trees in the world

5 oldest trees in the world

3h | Videos
Safa Kabir hopes to make silver screen debut soon

Safa Kabir hopes to make silver screen debut soon

3h | Videos
Sri Lanka faced with new challenges after leaders quit

Sri Lanka faced with new challenges after leaders quit

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south