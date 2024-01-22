Drones, CCTV monitoring to ensure security at Bishwa Ijtema: Home minister

There will be surveillance using drones, CCTV cameras, law enforcers in uniforms and in plainclothes to ensure security at Bishwa Ijtema, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today (22 January).

Addressing the media at a follow-up meeting in Tongi Bata Gate area of Gazipur, the minister discussed the final preparations for the Ijtema.

He emphasised the extensive measures taken to ensure the safety of the attendees, stating that comprehensive preparations, including bomb disposal units, fire services, and ambulances, have been implemented to prevent any untoward incidents during the event.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan, Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun were present at the time, among others.

Bishwa Ijtema will take place in two phases at Tongi from February 2-4 for the first phase and from February 9-11 for the second phase.