Navigating the fine line between technological marvels and dystopian futures

In an age where fiction is slowly coming to reflect truth, technological breakthroughs have swept us up into a reality that only before existed on the pages of such dystopian novels. It seems that the question on the horizon is: Are we moving towards a utopian future of convenience and innovation, or a dystopian reality?

The 21st century has seen unrivalled technological growth. Innovations such as the Apple Vision device and the Internet of Things (IoT) have completely reinvented the lifeless things around us making them ordinary by integrating the natural resources of digitised information into our world. Yet, as our lives become increasingly intertwined with these advances, the line between benefits to society and encroachments on our privacy and autonomy becomes greyer.

Dystopian futures are a perfect example of a society where surveillance is ubiquitous, where privacy has been lost, and where society has become dependent on the use of technology, with dire consequences for society and the individual.

AI, particularly deep learning, has been following an exponential course and has soon outstripped human capability in various tasks, from medical diagnostics to strategic games. These will usher in much more efficiency and safety in every aspect, including health and urban development.

However, all such advancements in the infusion of AI into major decision-making are not bereft of issues such as bias, ethics and accountability – thus warranting scrutiny both in design and application.

The advent of quantum mechanics in computing would mean speeds in computation that have not been paralleled, radically changing both cryptography and scientific research. On the other hand, its ability to break existing encryption provides major challenges that cybersecurity would need to overcome to come up with new secure cryptographic schemes.

The addition of AR and VR gives a fine touch and blurs the line between the physical and digital, enhancing the world with education, entertainment and training powered by strong immersive experiences. Their growing numbers, however, are linked to concerns regarding social disconnection and psychological fallout from the immersion in digital channels, which justifies the need to engage consciously with these technologies.

These days, with significant events fast approaching, anxiety about an unmanageable digital ecosystem frequently outweighs enthusiasm about technology's potential. The evolution of the digital age is dictating a society wherein interpersonal relations become screen-mediated and people's personal data emerges as an imperative currency for doing business in the digital economy.

Gradually, we are moving from augmented realities to artificial intelligence that knows us better than we know ourselves, and the future is marked with ethical dilemmas and social challenges.

There are ethical dilemmas that may range from the digital divide increasing social inequality to biased decisions that could affect people's lives and livelihoods from the use of AI and algorithms.

Yet there is another side to this narrative. On the other hand, proponents argue that technology offers opportunities for human beings never before conceived that will allow them to better their health and lives by coming together to tackle global challenges. They see a future where technology will serve as the great equaliser, democratizing access to information and opportunities.

The power of technology to bridge inequalities across the globe has an impact that is unmistakable because mobile technology and the internet democratise access to information and education, as they have the power to reach remote areas and the underserved.

In addition, innovations in the sphere of AI and robotics improve human abilities as well—for example, in medicine, they may be helpful by increasing accuracy in diagnosis, as well as providing a new generation of prostheses.

Thus, human life becomes more saturated, and abilities come back. It is the trend towards technological innovation for solutions to pressing global issues such as climate change through renewable energy technologies and smart grids, and food security through technological developments in biotechnology.

The fast pace of robotics and automation means the development of new industries and new kinds of jobs, but, more importantly, it is an issue of whether the workforce can accommodate such technological evolution.

Furthermore, the general objective of technology in enhancing living standards is witnessed in its help to efficiency in daily operations, provisions in health and also in the enhancement of social heritage experiences through AR and VR; technologies help not only as a tool but as a transformation agent towards good societal change.

Those are the kinds of nuances taking up the conversation that experts in ethics, psychology and technology have in this digital evolution. Ethicists plead for balanced approaches to technology and insist on frameworks that will guarantee the benefits from technological advancements accrue to all of society equitably.

Psychologists emphasise the importance of protecting individuals from the negative impacts on their mental health that come with living in digital environments, such as losing personal connection in a world where technology is everywhere.

Technology is shaped by small individuals making individual decisions and grassroots movements. From digital rights and protection of privacy to responsible use in our daily affairs, only collective action could steer the development and implementation of technology for more ethical and inclusive purposes.

With the Fourth Industrial Revolution knocking at our doorstep, the way forward lies in the efforts of policymakers, technologists and citizens alike. It is a necessity to raise a consciousness that sees technology serving the best interests of mankind and creating a bridge between advancement in technology and ethical responsibility.

Open dialogue, strong regulation and fighting for equal access to technology will help us thread the needle and love the wonders of technology without falling for the dystopian future it promises. A critical eye to technological development, recognising the pitfalls of it and also recognising the large benefits it brings to society is crucial.

Together, we can mould a future that reflects our shared values and aspirations, where technology is a force for good in an ever-changing world.

Reshad Rahman Bhuiyan is an entrepreneur and a student currently studying at North South University, doing his last semester and majoring in HRM and Marketing.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.