Don't want to see any untoward situation during voting: EC tells inter-ministerial meeting

Representatives of 39 divisions, including senior secretaries of the Public Administration, Public Security Division addressed the meeting.

EC Secretary Md Jahangir addresses the press following an inter-ministerial meeting on 1 November. Photo: Collected
EC Secretary Md Jahangir addresses the press following an inter-ministerial meeting on 1 November. Photo: Collected

Following a two-hour long inter-ministerial meeting between the Election Commission and the heads of all ministries, divisions, departments and the central bank, EC Secretary Md Jahangir informed all stakeholders to ensure no untoward incident happens during the election.

"The EC's message is that they should fulfill their responsibilities in organising fair and peaceful elections. They promised their support," he said while speaking to reporters after the meeting at the Nirbachon Bhaban on Wednesday (1 November).

He said the EC did not want any problems to arise from the announcement of the election schedule till the last minute of voting.

He said all agendas were also discussed in detail in the meeting chaired by CEC Kazi Habibul Awal.

The secretary said the EC was bound to conduct elections within the time frame set in the Constitution. 

A meeting had already been held with the heads of law and order and intelligence forces. 

Today, the senior secretaries of various ministries of civil administration, director generals and heads of various divisions, including public transport, home, finance, information, education, road transport, and education divisions were reminded of what they had to do. 

Management, travel, media movement, stemming propaganda, foreign affairs, observers, foreign observers and debt defaults were discussed.

Representatives of 39 divisions, including senior secretaries of the Public Administration, and Public Security Division addressed the meeting.

EC will listen to suggestions, not dialogue

Fourty-four registered parties have been invited to the Election Commission, but it is to hear suggestions, not engage in dialogue.

Speaking to the press, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said, "The Election Commission has not organised any dialogue. The presidents/general secretaries of the registered parties or two nominated representatives are invited. The EC will inform them about the activities undertaken in preparation for the upcoming National Assembly elections and listen to their suggestions if any."

