EC summons Barishal-6 MP Hafiz Mallik over casting vote publicly

The Election Commission (EC) summoned Barishal-6 MP Abdul Hafiz Mallik for allegedly violating electoral regulations by casting his vote publicly during the first phase of upazila parishad elections held on 8 May.

The EC sent a letter, signed by Deputy Secretary Md Atiar Rahman, to Hafiz Mallik today (13 May) to appear at the election commission office on Wednesday (15 May) noon.

In the letter, EC stated that during the first phase of upazila election, Hafiz Mallik cast his vote at the 47th Mangalsi Government Primary School polling centre publicly, which was subsequently reported with videos and images in various media outlets.

Casting a vote publicly violates the confidentiality of the vote as per the rules of the upazila parishad election regulations, constituting an electoral offence.

Due to this offence, the commission has decided not to send a letter to the speaker of the parliament to initiate legal proceedings against you and to take administrative measures.

Instead, the commission has decided to summon him personally on Wednesday at noon for him to provide an explanation.