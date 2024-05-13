EC summons Barishal-6 MP Hafiz Mallik over casting vote publicly

Politics

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 08:07 pm

Related News

EC summons Barishal-6 MP Hafiz Mallik over casting vote publicly

EC stated that during the first phase of upazila election, Hafiz Mallik cast his vote at the 47th Mangalsi Government Primary School polling centre publicly, which was subsequently reported with videos and images in various media outlets.

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 08:07 pm
Election Commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Election Commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Election Commission (EC) summoned Barishal-6 MP Abdul Hafiz Mallik for allegedly violating electoral regulations by casting his vote publicly during the first phase of upazila parishad elections held on 8 May.

The EC sent a letter, signed by Deputy Secretary Md Atiar Rahman, to Hafiz Mallik today (13 May) to appear at the election commission office on Wednesday (15 May) noon.

In the letter, EC stated that during the first phase of upazila election, Hafiz Mallik cast his vote at the 47th Mangalsi Government Primary School polling centre publicly, which was subsequently reported with videos and images in various media outlets.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Casting a vote publicly violates the confidentiality of the vote as per the rules of the upazila parishad election regulations, constituting an electoral offence. 

Due to this offence, the commission has decided not to send a letter to the speaker of the parliament to initiate legal proceedings against you and to take administrative measures.

Instead, the commission has decided to summon him personally on Wednesday at noon for him to provide an explanation.

Bangladesh

Hafiz Mallik / Bangladesh / EC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

10h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

9h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

23h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

13m | Videos
Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

38m | Videos
Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher?

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher?

58m | Videos
European countries where military training is compulsory

European countries where military training is compulsory

2h | Videos