DNCC will monitor market strictly during Ramadan: Atiqul Islam

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Wednesday said that DNCC will tightly monitor prices of essential commodities to keep the market stable during the fasting month of Ramadan.

The DNCC will also keep watching if the supply chain of daily commodities is behaving normal, the Mayor said.

"In other countries of the world, prices of essential commodities drop during any festivals, especially during religious festivals. But in our country, we see a reversed-scenario every year", said the mayor, adding that this time strict measures will be taken if any unnecessary price hike of regular commodities is noticed.

The Mayor made the statement during a views exchange meeting on keeping essential commodities price stable, supply chain normal and market monitoring at the DNCC Nagar Bhaban in the city's Gulshan area.

The presidents and general secretaries of the DNCC-owned market and market traders' organisations were present in the meeting.

A market monitoring committee will be formed to keep an eye on the markets during the entire month of holy Ramadan, said the Mayor.

To ensure a harassment-free market for people during Ramadan, he also sought help from the traders. "Please supply unadulterated and fresh products."

The Mayor also mentioned that the DNCC has taken an initiative of installing digital displays in the seven DNCC markets where all regular prices of daily commodities will be displayed to keep the public aware of the price.

In addition, the price list will also be displayed publicly in every shop, he added.

The Mayor also directed concerned departments to show numbers in the digital displays where people can report their complaints.

Business representatives from different markets expressed their commitment to sell unadulterated products and keep prices under control.

DNCC Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Shiddique, Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Md. Jobaidur Rahman, Chief Engineer Brigadier General Md. Amirul Islam, all regional executive officers and other senior officials were present in the meeting.