DNCC Mayor wants to get rid of electric rickshaws

Bangladesh

UNB
29 July, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 10:25 am

File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Thursday asked for the government's help to stop the use of electric rickshaws. 

"Almost every locality in Dhaka city is filled with battery-run rickshaws nowadays. A battery-run rickshaw contains four batteries which keep charging throughout the night, consuming large amounts of electricity. The time has come to put an end to this practice," Atiqul said.

Atiqul said this at DNCC's budget meeting held at the Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan-2.

Replying to a question, Atiqul added that those who have electric rickshaws will revert to traditional rickshaws.

"Pedal-run rickshaws will remain available. So, there won't be any problem for the rickshaw pullers," Atiqul added.

DNCC's Tk5,048 crore budget for FY2022-23 has been approved at today's meeting. Besides, the revised budget for FY2021-22 has also been approved at the meeting.

The meeting was presided over by DNCC Secretary Mohammed Masud Alam Siddique. DNCC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md Selim Reza and Chief Health Officer (CHO) Brig Gen Md Zobaidur Rahman, among others, were present at the meeting.

