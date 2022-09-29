DMP commissioner fears militant attacks during Durga Puja

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam has said there is a risk of militant attacks during Durga Puja celebration in the country.

"Preparations are underway to tackle such threats," said the DMP commissioner while speaking to reporters Thursday (29 September).

He said that police and Ansar will be deployed in every puja mandap for 24-hour surveillance.

Arrangements will be made to deal with any situation, he assured.

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated at around 32,168 mandaps across the country.

Earlier, outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed directed field-level police officers to ensure foolproof security at Durga Puja mandaps throughout the country to prevent any untoward situation.