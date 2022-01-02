DITF sees majority visitors from nearby areas

Bangladesh

Jahir Rayhan
02 January, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 10:34 pm

Related News

DITF sees majority visitors from nearby areas

The number of visitors halved on the day as the fair yet to be prepared

Jahir Rayhan
02 January, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 10:34 pm
Most of the stalls inside the fair are unprepared. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS
Most of the stalls inside the fair are unprepared. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

The Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) on the second day saw the majority of the visitors from the nearby areas.

The total number of visitors on Sunday came down to just a half of that of the opening day, as the biggest trade fair being held on the premises of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal is yet to be prepared.

"On the first day, around 9,000 visitors came to the fair. The number of visitors today (Sunday) is the half," Mir Shahidul Islam, the assigned authorities for selling tickets at the fair, told The Business Standard.

He, however, hoped that the fair would get its momentum next week. "This is common for every year's fair."

"Majority of the visitors are curious people from nearby areas. They came to see the fair at the new venue," said Md Masum, in-charge of Partex Furniture outlet at the fair.  

It would take at least a week to draw visitors from all distances, he told The Business Standard.

Visiting Sunday's fair, sounds of hammers making different stalls were heard. Workers were seen busy making and painting stalls or arranging products. Most of the stalls inside the fair were unprepared.

This is the first time the fair is being held on the outskirts of Dhaka. Earlier, it took place at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the Agargaon area.

A visitor Shariful Islam came to the fair from Purbachal Neela Market and bought a Ruti-maker. "We are happy that the fair is taking place near us. We can come with families now and then."

He told this correspondent that he came to see the fair and buying was not his intention.

However, many visitors expressed their frustration as they found the fair ill-prepared on the second day.

"It is not okay. We came from Mirpur which is at least 20 kilometres away from here, but we did not find the fair prepared at all," Md Sumon, a visitor told this correspondent, while strolling inside the fair.

"The ground of the fair is still full of dust and workers are making stalls. Then why should people come to the fair now," said another visitor Selim Uddin.

They suggested that the authorities needed to get the fair ready before its inauguration. They also expressed disappointment over the dilapidated condition of the road to the fair venue.

Contacted, Mohammad Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, director of the fair organising committee and secretary of the Export Promotion Bureau, said many of the companies could not prepare their stalls yet for different reasons.

"We hope all the preoperational works would be completed within the ongoing week," he told The Business Standard.

On transportation, he said most parts of the road were cleared and there will be more people coming to Purbachal than in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The number of stalls in the fair this year was almost half compared to that of the previous years, he said, adding, "Even after our allotment, many people applied for stalls but were not granted allocations."

Mohammad Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury said less number of stalls have been allocated to facilitate the movement of people.
 

Top News

Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

3h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

10h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

11h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

11h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

3h | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

3h | Videos
How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

3h | Videos
Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report