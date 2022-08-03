The pond village of Naogaon and a legend

An aerial view of dozens of ponds at Chak-Chandira village in Naogaon’s Dhamirhat upazila. There are about 365 ponds in the village, which, according to legend, were dug in the 8th century on the orders of Chandilal Pal, a king of the Pala dynasty, in a desperate attempt to cure his beloved queen from a severe disease. Photo: TBS

A different pond for each different day of the year.

That has become the main attraction of the Chak-Chandira village of Naogaon's Dhamirhat upazila. The locality boasts a staggering 365 ponds, each steeped in mystery and folklore.

According to legend, the ponds were dug in the 8th century on the orders of Chandilal Pal, a king of the Pala dynasty, in a desperate attempt to cure his beloved queen from a severe disease.

Although there is no historical evidence testifying to that, locals say the myth has persisted in the region for hundreds of years.

King Chandilal Pal, according to the myth, called all the kobiraj's (traditional medical practitioners) of his kingdom after his queen fell ill. The kobirajs advised him to dig 365 ponds so the queen could bathe in a different one each day of the year.

Once the ponds were dug and the queen used them, she began to be cured.

Anishur Rahman, a resident of Chak-Chandira village, said, "The ponds were dug in five rows, covering an area of ​​about 8 kilometres. Each pond had three to four ghats, which have disappeared now. However, remains of the derelict structures can still be found in the ponds."

He said the ponds were used by the locals for a while.

"But now almost all the households have tube wells and pumps, so these ponds are no longer used. Many people are involved in fish farming by leasing the ponds from the government."

Chak-Chandira village on the bank of the Ghukshi River is about 16km from Dhamirhat upazila, which is about 50km from Naogaon town.

The entire village is full of greenery with different kinds of trees giving shades to houses mostly built with mud and bricks.

The ponds, which dot the entire village, lie in rectangular shapes, with the Forest Department having planted more trees beside the ponds.

The greenery and the water bodies combine to lend the village a unique, surreal look.

Shahidul Islam, historian and principal of the Dhamirhat MM Degree College, said the Ghukshi River was once a very strong river and the original source of the Atrai River. The Atrai joins the small Jamuna River in the lower part and the Trimohani in the south. Chak-Chandira village is about 2km away from there.

"In early mediaeval time, the village was a developed city. It is believed that there were ancient buildings and roads here. The exact history of the 365 ponds cannot be found anywhere now. It is believed that a palace existed in the area during the Hindu rule in the 8th century before the Pala period. The story of a king digging the ponds to cure his queen has been popular as a legend among the people here for hundreds of years," he said.

However, there is also an alternative explanation.

Some say there was a severe water shortage during the Pala period in the Varendra region. Kings or rulers used to dig ponds around their residences to meet the demands for water. People used to come from far and away to collect water from the ponds.

So far, no remains of the king's palace or any ancient city have been found here and locals believe the grand structures have been lost to time.

Some maintain that proper excavation would reveal the archaeological remains of the Pala period.

For now, the ponds are drawing visitors by the hordes.

Emon Hossain, a local, said, "Since last Eid-ul-Fitr, people have been coming from far to see the ponds. But it is not possible for them to see so many ponds in a day. There is no accommodation and other facilities for tourists here. The communication system is also very poor."

Mahfuzul Alam Lucky, chairman of Ishabpur union, said, "I do not know of any other village with so many ponds. In this respect, Chak-Chandira is unique. But tourists cannot come here easily as the roads are dilapidated. A little rain makes it muddy.

"If the village could be transformed into a tourist area centring the ponds, educated unemployed youth will get employment. Besides, there will be socio-economic development of the area."

Md Khalid Mehedi Hasan, deputy commissioner of Naogaon, said, "There are many ponds in remote areas of Dhamirhat upazila. The natural environment of the area is very pleasant and it has the potential to be developed as a tourist centre."