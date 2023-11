The fire service team reached the spot at 6:17pm. Photo: Fire Service

A covered van was set on fire this evening.

According to the fire service, a covered van belonging to the Pran group was set on fire in the Nayabazar area of Banpara, Natore at around 6pm on Wednesday (15 November).

The fire service team reached the spot at 6:17pm.

Two units of Banpara Fire Station put out the fire.