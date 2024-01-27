Car ploughs into Gaibandha fish market; 3 dead

Three fish traders lost their lives and five others sustained injuries when a private car ploughed into a bustling fish market on Friday (27 January) in Dharmapur Bazar, located in the Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha district.

The victims, fatally struck in this tragic accident, have been identified as Haren Chandra Das, 55; Pratap Chandra Das, 35; and Aijal Haque — all residents of Dharmapur village.

These individuals were attending to their regular business in the market when the tragedy struck.

According to Shamsul Alam, the officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Police Station, the accident occurred at approximately 6:30am.

The driver of the private car, en route to Gobindaganj, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and plough into the crowded fish market.

The injured individuals were promptly transported to the Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex for emergency medical attention.

Due to the severity of the injuries, one of the victims was later transferred to the Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

The incident has cast a shadow of mourning over the community, as it grapples with this sudden and tragic loss.