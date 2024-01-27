Car ploughs into Gaibandha fish market; 3 dead

Districts

UNB
27 January, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 11:09 am

Related News

Car ploughs into Gaibandha fish market; 3 dead

The victims, fatally struck in this tragic accident, have been identified as Haren Chandra Das, 55; Pratap Chandra Das, 35; and Aijal Haque — all residents of Dharmapur village

UNB
27 January, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 11:09 am
Car ploughs into Gaibandha fish market; 3 dead

Three fish traders lost their lives and five others sustained injuries when a private car ploughed into a bustling fish market on Friday (27 January) in Dharmapur Bazar, located in the Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha district.

The victims, fatally struck in this tragic accident, have been identified as Haren Chandra Das, 55; Pratap Chandra Das, 35; and Aijal Haque — all residents of Dharmapur village.

These individuals were attending to their regular business in the market when the tragedy struck.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to Shamsul Alam, the officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Police Station, the accident occurred at approximately 6:30am.

The driver of the private car, en route to Gobindaganj, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and plough into the crowded fish market.

The injured individuals were promptly transported to the Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex for emergency medical attention.

Due to the severity of the injuries, one of the victims was later transferred to the Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

The incident has cast a shadow of mourning over the community, as it grapples with this sudden and tragic loss.

Bangladesh / Top News

Gaibandha / road accident in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

2h | Bangladesh
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

2h | Panorama
This house in Lalbagh was demolished to make way for a six-storey apartment building. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Fading splendours: Tales of heritage homes in Old Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Nandita Sharmin (in the middle) with the represantatives of Vega Thai. Photo: Courtesy

Amlaki launches collagen drink

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Stock market to offer ample of trading opportunities

Stock market to offer ample of trading opportunities

1h | Videos
China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

19h | Videos
X's 1st video of 'MrBeast' viewed 15 million!

X's 1st video of 'MrBeast' viewed 15 million!

2h | Videos
Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

1d | Videos