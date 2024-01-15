Dispose of Rana Plaza case in 6 months: SC

TBS Report
15 January, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 11:57 am

File Photo: People rescue garment workers trapped under rubble at the Rana Plaza building after it collapsed, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 24, 2013/ Reuters
File Photo: People rescue garment workers trapped under rubble at the Rana Plaza building after it collapsed, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 24, 2013/ Reuters

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) has ordered the disposal of the Rana Plaza case within six months.

The case was filed by the police following the death of 1,134 people after the garments factory Rana Plaza collapsed in Savar on 24 April 2013.

On Monday (15 January), a four-judge appellate bench headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order saying the judicial court must dispose of the case within six months.

The Appellate bench also suspended the bail granted to Sohel Rana, the owner of the building.

The High Court granted bail to Sohel Rana on 6 April last year in the case.

Later, the government filed an application seeking suspension of the bail, which was brought for hearing in the chamber court on 9 April.

On that day, the chamber court sent the petition to the chief justice's bench for hearing.

