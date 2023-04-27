Dhaka, Tokyo to deepen defence co-op for regional peace

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio have welcomed the commencement of negotiations on an agreement concerning the transfer of defence equipment and technology, recognising the future potential.

The two premiers have decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership" as a guiding principle to lead the two countries' journey into the next 50 years and beyond, according to a joint statement issued on Thursday, reports BSS.

Both leaders shared the determination to enhance cooperation, specifically cooperation for peace and stability in the region and beyond, deepening economic cooperation for mutual benefits and regional prosperity, and expansion of cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

They also laid emphasis on realising a "sustainable, safe, voluntary, and dignified" repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar as an ultimate solution to the crisis, reports UNB.

The two premiers welcomed recent frequent port calls at Chattogram by vessels of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force and the high-level mutual visits of the Japan Self-Defence Forces and the Bangladesh Armed Forces, BSS reports.

In light of the Memorandum of Cooperation and Exchanges formulated between the defence authorities from the two sides, they concurred to continue to promote security cooperation such as mutual visits by vessels and aircraft, unit-to-unit exchange, training programmes, and goodwill exercises.

In addition, both prime ministers have decided to consider opening a Defence Wing in Tokyo and National Security Wing in Dhaka in their respective embassies in the near future.

Furthermore, they concurred to enhance dialogues among the respective diplomatic and defence authorities in order to identify possible ways to strengthen security cooperation.

PM Kishida explained Japan's efforts for fundamentally reinforcing its defence capabilities and strengthening diplomatic efforts, as illustrated in the new National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy, and Defence Build-up Programme.

PM Hasina shared Bangladesh's plan and initiative for further modernising its armed forces under the Forces Goal 2030.

Both prime ministers acknowledged the efforts by both countries to contribute to their respective regional security.

PM Hasina acknowledged the establishment of the Official Security Assistance by Japan, a new cooperation framework for the benefit of armed forces and other related organisations of like-minded countries for the purpose of deepening security cooperation, and looked forward to future cooperation under this framework.

The two prime ministers confirmed that guided by the traditional and time-tested friendship since the independence of Bangladesh, the two countries have achieved significant progress in bilateral relations based on the "Comprehensive Partnership" established in 2014.

Guided by the fundamental values and principles shared by the two countries, the two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to realising a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law, where the rights, freedoms and sovereignty of all countries, regardless of size or power, are protected by international law, rules and norms.

In particular, they affirmed that maritime order based on common values such as freedom of navigation is a cornerstone for stability and prosperity of the international community and that the use of the sea as global commons will contribute to the development of the blue economy.

Prime Minister Kishida explained that Japan, as the G7 Presidency, would like to demonstrate the G7's determination to uphold the free and open international order based on the rule of law and to enhance relations with partners in the international community beyond the G7.

Sheikh Hasina felicitated Japan on its G7 presidency and appreciated Japan's sustained efforts to contribute to securing regional and international peace, stability, and prosperity.

Recognising the importance of Bangladesh, which holds great economic potential and can be a bridge between huge economic markets, namely South Asia and Southeast Asia, the two prime ministers shared the recognition that developing quality infrastructure will enhance regional connectivity and contribute to the development of Bangladesh and the region.

They stressed the importance of transparent and fair development finance to achieve sustainable development and highlighted the importance of adhering to international rules and standards, such as debt sustainability and transparency.

Stress on resolving Rohingya crisis

PM Hasina stressed the need for measures to be taken by the Myanmar authorities to create an environment conducive to the early return of the displaced population, including addressing the root causes behind displacement, according to the joint statement, writes UNB.

She expressed her appreciation for Japan's support for the displaced persons thus far, including its humanitarian assistance as the first country to do so for those resettled in Bhasan Char.

The Japanese prime minister reiterated his country's continuous support for them and announced the decision about additional support for the host communities and the displaced persons, including those in Bhasan Char, on top of approximately 2.3 billion yen through international organisations in February and March 2023 and the previous support worth approximately $190 million.

The two prime ministers shared the importance of providing appropriate assistance such as education and skills training for their self-reliant lives after repatriation.

Commended Bangladesh for temporarily sheltering the Rohingyas, Kishida expressed his intention to provide educational opportunities in Japan for students who were displaced from Myanmar to Bangladesh and deprived of schooling opportunities.

The two prime ministers called on the Myanmar authorities to urgently implement Asean's Five-Point Consensus. They were also deeply concerned that the neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, are facing spillover effects arising from the situation in Myanmar and demanded responsible acts by the Myanmar authorities.