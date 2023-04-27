Summit and JERA explore investment of $2 Billion in Bangladesh’s energy supply chain

Economy

Rafiqul Islam from Japan
27 April, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 01:44 pm

Related News

Summit and JERA explore investment of $2 Billion in Bangladesh’s energy supply chain

Rafiqul Islam from Japan
27 April, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 01:44 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Summit Corporation Limited, a subsidiary company of Summit Power International Limited and JERA Asia Pte Ltd a subsidiary company of JERA Co. Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") on Thursday (27 April) in the presence of Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina with her entourage.

The MoU was signed by Toshiro Kudama, CEO of JERA Asia, and Ayesha Aziz Khan, director of Summit Corporation and MD and CEO of Summit Power International.

Valued around $2 billion, the objective of the MoU is to collaborate in providing cost effective and reliable long-term Liquefied Natural Gas ("LNG") and other fuels supply in addition to developing both on-shore and off-shore regasification and storage infrastructure for Bangladesh.

Toshiro Kudama, CEO of JERA Asia stated, "JERA is keen to assist Bangladesh's objective to secure a reliable energy supply and is pleased to be able to do that by building up the existing relationship with Summit. The signing of the MoU is a significant first step towards achieving the objective. JERA looks forward to further contributing to Bangladesh's reliable energy supply in collaboration with Summit."

Muhammed Aziz Khan, founder chairman of Summit Group said, "A country's energy consumption has become the main index to its affluence and development. Like the rest of the world, Bangladesh is also facing energy security concerns as a result of high interest rates, supply-chain shock and market volatility. At Summit, we are offering solutions through the development of much needed LNG storage and supply infrastructure with our partner, JERA."

As Bangladesh approaches the transition to "developing country" status in 2026, it faces global energy supply challenges.

Summit and JERA's collaboration offers Bangladesh an alternative affordable energy supply solution by bringing down the cost of importing essential fuels into Bangladesh. It also dovetails with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) intent to reduce Bangladesh's balance of payment pressure due to import-intensive climate investments as the recipient of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The prime minister's entourage included Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment adviser to the prime minister, Foreign Affairs Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen,  State Minister of ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, and Executive Chairman of BIDA Lokman Hossain Miah.

At that time also present were Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori, and Chairman of JETRO Norihiko Ishiguro, as well as, Founder Chairman of Summit Group Muhammed Aziz Khan and Additional Managing Director of Summit Corporation Faisal Khan.

Summit Power is a power generation company under the umbrella of Bangladesh's leading infrastructure conglomerate Summit Group. It also owns a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) with a daily regasification capacity of 500 million cubic feet located in offshore Moheshkhali, Bangladesh.

Since agreeing to acquire 22% of Summit Power's outstanding shares in October 2019, JERA has been striving to enhance Summit Power's corporate value through the efficient construction and operation of power generation facilities as well as the decarbonization related opportunities. In April 2022, JERA signed an MOU with Summit Power to collaborate on the development of a decarbonization roadmap for Summit Power.

Bangladesh / Top News

MoU / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

3h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

1h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

22h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why French Revolution happened?

Why French Revolution happened?

2h | TBS Stories
114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

20h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

18h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan