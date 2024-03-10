Kamrangichar locals protest Dhaka South’s business district project

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 10:44 pm

Kamrangichar locals protest Dhaka South’s business district project

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 10:44 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Kamrangichar locals today (10 March) staged demonstrations demanding the cancellation of the Dhaka South City Corporation's Central Business District (CBD) project in the area.

Warning that 20 lakh people would have to be evicted for the project's implementation, they said they would not accept it.

Speaking at the protest held at the Kamrangirchar Hospital ground, DSCC councillor Mohammad Hasan said, "I will not object even if I am relieved of my councillor post for taking part in this rally. I spoke to the mayor regarding this. I told him, the youth community of Kamrangirchar has become vocal against the construction of CBD on social media."

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Kamrangirchar Thana Awami League Vice President Haji Md Shah Ali, General Secretary of Kamrangirchar Thana Sramik League Mintu Sheikh, President of Islamnagar Panchayat Samiti Sirajul Islam, among others, attended the rally. 

No DSCC authority could be reached for comments over the matter. 

The DSCC undertook the CBD project to modernise the area. Kamrangichar was to be turned into a commercial area under the project.

When it was announced that 1,000 acres of land would be acquired for the implementation of this project, adverse reaction was generated among the locals.

The DSCC has also sent a letter to Rajuk saying that no design approval will be given in Kamrangirchar area. 

Since then no new approval has been given by Rajuk.

According to the DSCC, the CBD project was initiated to meet the current contextual demand and future needs to help achieve "Vision 2041."

The DSCC plans also include a 50-storey convention centre, being built at a cost of Tk249 crore, alongside a five-star hotel and a mega shopping mall. 

