Marriage registration taxes: Dhaka South earns Tk2,800 revenue in Jan

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has earned a revenue of Tk2,800 from marriage registration taxes in January.

The corporation introduced the tax policy last month, DSCC spokesperson Abu Nasher said in a press release on Tuesday (6 February).

As per the guidelines outlined by the city corporation, the taxation structure for marriage registrations depends on specific criteria.

Individuals are required to pay Tk100 for the first marriage. In case of a second marriage with the first wife alive, the fee is set at Tk 5,000. A third marriage, with two wives alive, requires a fee of Tk20,000, while a fourth marriage with three wives alive leads to an increased tax amount of Tk50,000.

"During the first month of its introduction, a total of 28 marriages were registered across the 45 wards of the DSCC, resulting in a revenue generation of Tk2,800 for the city corporation," DSCC spokesperson Abu Nasher said.

The DSCC aims to enforce these taxes by utilising the provisions outlined in Section 50 of municipal taxation rules and Section 10 (4) of the Ideal Taxation Schedule, 2016, reads the media release.

