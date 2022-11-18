Dhaka, Seoul to explore untapped potential for brighter future: Ambassador

Bangladesh

UNB
18 November, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 03:11 pm

Related News

Dhaka, Seoul to explore untapped potential for brighter future: Ambassador

UNB
18 November, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 03:11 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun has said Bangladesh and South Korea will celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties together next year and will head for a brighter future making the anniversary a milestone year for relations bettween the two countries.

"I have many plans and ideas to make it happen. But it requires support and participation of all important stakeholders," he said while speaking at KOICA Alumni Night-2022 at a hotel in Dhaka on Thursday.

Though the two countries have enjoyed close and strong ties, the ambassador said, there still is huge untapped potential.

"Our relations can surpass the level of Korea's relations with other regional partner countries such as Vietnam and India, the third and eighth major trading partners of Korea," he said.

The ambassador said KOICA Bangladesh Alumni Association (KBAA) can be and should be the leading agent and facilitator in their joint efforts for untapping potentials.

This year, the Korean government decided to significantly increase the amount of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) funding to Bangladesh, from US$ 0.7 billion to US$ 3 billion over the next five years.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in collaboration with KOICA Bangladesh Alumni Association (KBAA) hosted the grand annual event known as "KOICA Alumni Night" strengthening friendly ties between Bangladesh and South Korea.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak spoke as the chief guest.

Nasima Begum, Member (Secretary), Planning Commission and President, KBAA, A.B.M. Amin Ullah Nuri, Secretary, Road Transport and Highways Division, Young-Ah Doh, Country Director, KOICA Bangladesh Office and Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Additional Secretary, Wing Chief (Asia, JEC and F&F), Economic Relations Division also spoke.

Speaking on the occasion, Palak emphasized on KOICA's continued support in the ICT sector and making it a priority sector which remarkably contributed in building Digital Bangladesh.

KOICA's Country Director highlighted KOICA's projects achievements under bilateral, multilateral, NGO and Public Private Partnership programmes aligned with its priority sectors of education and skill development, transportation, public health and ICT.

She stressed how the annual gathering is an opportunistic one, whereby everlasting relations are enhanced between both the governments of Korea and Bangladesh.

The event featured Korea's renowned K-Pop performance by the winner of K-POP World Festival Bangladesh 2022 from the only Korean cultural community in Bangladesh and presentations on the yearly activities carried out under KBAA and knowledge sharing sessions on hands-on Korean experience regarding KOICA's Master's Degree Scholarship Program.

Nasima Begum highlighted KOICA's role in the significant development in Bangladesh's relentless efforts to develop and how both the countries' friendship has stood the test of time.

Top News

south korea / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi/TBS

Where do truck drivers eat?

6h | Panorama
Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

7h | Earth
A recent press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat said it recommended taking necessary steps (including medical tests) to identify “real” “third gender” individuals. The medical test, if it comes to fruition, may see the next census number for Hijras fall even further. Photo: TBS

From the fringes to the margins: The Hijra dilemma

9h | Panorama
Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of honey

Health benefits of honey

Now | Videos
How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

2h | Videos
How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

7h | Videos
Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

3
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'