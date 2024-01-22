Dhaka records season's lowest 12.5°C this morning

A sudden drop in temperature is hampering the public's general activities as cold wind and dense fog surround the area. Photo: TBS

As a mild cold wave sweeps over parts of the country, Dhaka has reported the season's lowest temperature at 12.5 degrees Celsius this morning.

Meanwhile, moderate to thick fog covered the capital city with chilly winds, impacting the morning rush hour. The fog is expected to continue till noon.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the city's mercury dropped to 12.5 degrees Celsius at 6am today accompanied by the north/north-westerly wind blowing at 6-10 kmph.

BMD's latest weather bulletin noted that the temperature in Dhaka may drop to 12.3 degrees Celsius today, and the maximum temperature will be 23.6 degrees Celsius.

The districts experiencing this mild cold wave include Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Panchagarh and Kurigram, which may continue.

The BMD classifies a mild cold wave as temperatures ranging from 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. A moderate cold wave is categorised by temperatures between 6 to 8 degrees Celsius, while temperatures below 6 degrees Celsius indicate a severe cold wave.

While the weather may remain largely dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, a ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining areas.

A seasonal low also lies over South Bay, extending its trough to North Bay.

Furthermore, the weather report predicts a slight decrease in night temperatures over the north-northeastern part of Bangladesh, while a minor increase is forecasted for other regions.

Daytime temperatures are anticipated to stay nearly unchanged nationwide.

Bogura primary, secondary-level edu institutions shut for Monday

All primary and secondary level educational institutions in Bogura were declared closed for Monday due to severe cold.

Shah Alam, senior observer of Bogura Met Office, said the district recorded the season's lowest temperature at 9.1 degrees Celsius at 9am.

A mild cold wave has been sweeping the district and it may persist this month, he said.

District Education Officer Hazrat Ali said all secondary educational institutions have been declared closed and all upazila education offices have been informed about this.

District Primary Education Officer Asaduzzaman Chowdhury said all primary schools in the district have been declared shut as the temperature dropped below 10 degrees Celsius.

On 16 January, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) issued a circular saying that the education authorities in any district can close down schools in case the temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the circular, "A cold wave is sweeping different parts of the country and as a result the educational activities are being seriously hampered. The regional deputy directors in consultation with the district education officers can keep the educational institutions under secondary level closed if the temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius in any district."