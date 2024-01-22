Primary, secondary-level edu institutions shut for Monday for severe cold in Bogura

All primary and secondary level educational institutions in Bogura were declared closed for Monday due to severe cold.

Shah Alam, senior observer of Bogura Met Office, said the district recorded the season's lowest temperature at 9.1 degrees Celsius at 9am.

A mild cold wave has been sweeping the district and it may persist this month, he said.

Anwar Hossain, assistant headmaster of Bogura Zila School, said the school was declared closed following the directive from the district education office in the morning.

District Education Officer Hazrat Ali said all secondary educational institutions have been declared closed and all upazila education offices have been informed about this.

District Primary Education Officer Asaduzzaman Chowdhury said all primary schools in the district have been declared shut as the temperature dropped below 10 degree Celsius.

On 16 January, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) issued a circular saying that the education authorities in any district can close down schools in case the temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the circular, "A cold wave is sweeping different parts of the country and as a result the educational activities are being seriously hampered. The regional deputy directors in consultation with the district education officers can keep the educational institutions under secondary level closed if the temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius in any district."