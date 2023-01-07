Dhaka North goes tough on illegal posters, banners

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam warned of taking legal action if posters and banners are put up indiscriminately making the city unsightly and messy, a release said.

DNCC would designate places for putting up posters and banners in the wards, the release added.

"There is a law against putting up posters randomly. We have also notified people through a public announcement from DNCC in this regard. Still, the city is being littered with illegal posters," Mayor Atiq said at the 19th corporation meeting of the second council of Dhaka North on Saturday.

"This should not be allowed any longer. We have already started drives and there is no exemption for putting up illegal posters- banners in the wards of the North City Corporation," said the mayor.

The decision was unanimously approved in the council meeting.

The beauty of the city is disturbed and the city is becoming messy due to the putting up of illegal posters, rexine banners, wall writings, nameplates, signboards, billboards, and banners randomly in Dhaka.

He called upon keeping the metro rail clean following the instruction of the prime minister as the infrastructure is an asset of the state.

Some other important decisions taken at the corporation meeting include the signing of a memorandum of understanding for mutual cooperation between DNCC and Detroit City, Michigan, USA with an aim to develop bilateral relations in various fields including culture, sports, education, science, business and trade.

Another decision was to sign a memorandum of understanding with Brac to implement street vendor management programmes in the public squares under the DNCC. DNCC and Brac will also work together to manage street hawkers.

In the meeting, a decision was taken to sign a memorandum of understanding with Shakti Foundation to implement two lakh tree plantation programmes in the DNCC areas.