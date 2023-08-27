Lab tests show Bti supplied by Marshal Agrovet accurate, effective: Mayor Atiq

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 10:41 pm

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam. Photo: BSS
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam. Photo: BSS

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Sunday said the pesticide for mosquito control supplied by Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries has been proved to be Bacillus Thuringiensis Israelensis (Bti) in lab tests.

The tests were conducted in the labs of the Plant Quarantine Wing of the Department of Agricultural Extension and Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), following allegations of fraud in the larvicide imports.

"The performance of Bti in the lab tests of these two government agencies is also satisfactory. However, due to failure to produce proper documents to import the goods from Singapore as per the terms of the PPR, legal action against Marshal will continue to be in effect," the mayor told reporters while attending a painting and handicraft exhibition of specially-abled students at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka on Sunday (27 August).

He also said, "Many developed countries of the world have succeeded in controlling dengue by using biopesticides Bti. We also decided to import Bti to control dengue.

"In the first phase, we imported five tonnes of Bti for trial use. It was later found out that the import from Singapore mentioned in the Bti package is not correct. We will continue to pursue legal action against Marshal for misrepresenting the pesticide even though the product is correct and effective."

Asked whether the five tonnes of Bti supplied by Marshal Agrovet will be used, the mayor said, "I will hold a meeting and make a decision regarding the utilisation of Bti to manage the ongoing dengue outbreak."

