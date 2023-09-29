Mayor Atiq appointed member of UN Advisory Group on Local and Regional Governments

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 05:39 pm

2 lakh trees to be planted in monsoon: Atiqul Islam
DNCC Mayor Atiqur Islam. Photo: TBS

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has been appointed as a member of the United Nations Local and Regional Government Advisory Council.

The  appointment was announced in a letter signed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on 25 September, according to a press release of Dhaka North City Corporation on Friday (29 September).

The UN secretary general's letter states, "In accordance with the recommendation of my report on 'Our Common Agenda', it is with great pleasure that I appoint you as a member of the Advisory Group on Local and Regional Governments. The Advisory Group has an important time-bound role to play in strengthening the engagement of local and regional governments in intergovernmental and national planning processes.

"As an Advisory Group member, I trust that I can count on your knowledge and expertise in the field of multi-level governance to localise and align efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

The letter also states, "Given the important role of local and regional governments in concert with national governments to achieve the SDGs, it is my hope that the Advisory Group will advise on matters pertaining to local and regional governments' engagement and action, to enhance coordination and collaboration, to support the course corrections needed to achieve our global goals.

"I will also look to the Advisory Group to contribute towards a narrative that elevates the recognition of the key role that local and regional governments should consistently play in the implementation of national priorities and objectives, and the contribution they can make to global processes."

The advisory group has 15 members, including two from the Asia and Pacific region– Md Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation and Abby Binay, Mayor of Makati City, Philippines.

Among the other members, three are from Europe, three from Africa, two from North America, three from Latin America and the Caribbean, and two from the Middle East and North Africa.

