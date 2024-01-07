People will respond to arson attacks through ballots: Mayor Atiqul

Politics

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 01:55 pm

Related News

People will respond to arson attacks through ballots: Mayor Atiqul

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 01:55 pm
Mayor Md Atiqul Islam cast his vote at the polling centre in Uttara Rajuk Model College on Sunday (7 January). Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS
Mayor Md Atiqul Islam cast his vote at the polling centre in Uttara Rajuk Model College on Sunday (7 January). Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said people will respond to arsonists through ballots.

"Those who are carrying out arson do not want the state to run normally. But the people want the state to be run according to the constitution," Md Atiqul Islam said while talking to reporters after casting his vote at the polling centre in Uttara Rajuk Model College on Sunday (7 January). 

Referring to the recent train fire incidents, the Dhaka North mayor said, "Arson terror of BNP, Jamaat proves that those who did not want the independence of the country, who are friends of Pakistani invasion forces are still there. We have to stand against them. The process of voting cannot be disrupted by bombs and killing people. The democratic process will continue with the people's vote." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Today is election day, there is an Eid-like joy among all. The police force has ensured uninterrupted security throughout the city, the weather is beautiful," he added.

"Voting is a civil right of the people. I urge the citizens of the city to vote and exercise their civil rights. I believe the voting percentage this year will be much higher than last time. It's a winter morning, so as the day progresses, the voter turnout will increase a lot," Atiqul further said.

Bangladesh / Top News

12th JS Polls / Bangladesh National Election / Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

3h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

3h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

21h | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

17h | Videos
Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

16h | Videos
Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

20h | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

21h | Videos