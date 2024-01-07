People will respond to arson attacks through ballots: Mayor Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said people will respond to arsonists through ballots.

"Those who are carrying out arson do not want the state to run normally. But the people want the state to be run according to the constitution," Md Atiqul Islam said while talking to reporters after casting his vote at the polling centre in Uttara Rajuk Model College on Sunday (7 January).

Referring to the recent train fire incidents, the Dhaka North mayor said, "Arson terror of BNP, Jamaat proves that those who did not want the independence of the country, who are friends of Pakistani invasion forces are still there. We have to stand against them. The process of voting cannot be disrupted by bombs and killing people. The democratic process will continue with the people's vote."

"Today is election day, there is an Eid-like joy among all. The police force has ensured uninterrupted security throughout the city, the weather is beautiful," he added.

"Voting is a civil right of the people. I urge the citizens of the city to vote and exercise their civil rights. I believe the voting percentage this year will be much higher than last time. It's a winter morning, so as the day progresses, the voter turnout will increase a lot," Atiqul further said.