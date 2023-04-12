Dhaka North to add South Korean technology to control mosquitos

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam wanted to add the up-to-date technolo of South Korea's Seoul city to its anti-mosquito methods to control mosquitoes in the city.

"Mosquito control by spraying larvicides with vehicle-mounted automated machines is a simpler and more effective method than the manual method," he said on Wednesday after a meeting with Seoul Metropolitan Government Vice Mayor Kim Eui Seung on city management at Seoul.

At the invitation of the Korea Foundation, Mayor Atiqul Islam went to South Korea on a five-day visit to exchange experiences related to urban management, said Mokbul Hossain, public relations officer of Dhaka North.

The Dhaka North mayor said the Seoul city government started applying this method to control mosquitoes three decades ago and they have been 100% successful in controlling mosquitoes. Therefore, Dhaka North also wants to use that method.

"30 years ago there were a lot of mosquitoes in South Korea. But they tackled it through automation and mechanisation."

"What I saw in Miami city of USA, I saw the same method when I came here (Seoul). Everything they do is mechanised. We will also follow a mechanised method. We need to make more changes in our mosquito control arsenal," he said.

Therefore, the Dhaka North Mayor wants to bring 20 vehicle-mounted larvicide spray machines from South Korea to control the mosquito in his city.

"We (Dhaka North dwellers) are suffering because of the open sewerage as mosquitoes breed more in open dirty water. The discharge of sewage into lake water should be stopped," Mayor Atiqul also said.

He further said, "Seoul City has succeeded in controlling mosquitoes by connecting the community with its campaigns. They all worked together. Making people aware. By following their methods we can get good results."

In the meeting, they also discussed how Seoul City implemented the online trade licence and how they are working in coordination with the police in traffic management.

Applauding Bangladesh's economic development, Seoul Metropolitan Government Vice Mayor Kim Eui Seung said, with the visit of the Dhaka North mayor to Seoul, the relationship between Dhaka and Seoul will be stronger.

