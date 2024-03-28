Ctg mayor announces increased mosquito control efforts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 08:20 pm

Related News

Ctg mayor announces increased mosquito control efforts

The mayor outlined a multifaceted approach to tackle the mosquito menace

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 08:20 pm
Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury speaks at the 38th general meeting of the 6th elected council of the city corporation on Thursday (28 March). Photo: Courtesy
Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury speaks at the 38th general meeting of the 6th elected council of the city corporation on Thursday (28 March). Photo: Courtesy

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has unveiled plans to intensify efforts to combat mosquito proliferation in the city, aiming to bolster mosquito control activities starting from next week.

Addressing the 38th general meeting of the 6th elected council of the city corporation on Thursday (28 March), Mayor Rezaul emphasised the urgent need to address the escalating mosquito issue in Chattogram. 

Drawing parallels with Dhaka, the mayor highlighted the rapid surge in mosquito populations and underscored the importance of proactive measures to prevent a potential dengue outbreak.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The mayor outlined a multifaceted approach to tackle the mosquito menace, emphasising the deployment of additional manpower in each ward to facilitate mosquito eradication efforts. 

Emphasising the importance of ecological balance, Rezaul noted the historical presence of natural mosquito predators like frogs in the city. He also stressed the need to preserve biodiversity as part of the mosquito control strategy.

Furthermore, Mayor Rezaul urged residents to exercise vigilance and cooperate with the city corporation authorities in maintaining cleanliness and preventing waterlogging, which serves as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. 

He underscored the pivotal role of community engagement in curbing mosquito infestations and emphasised the need for regular waste disposal to mitigate flood risks.

In addition to mosquito control initiatives, Mayor Rezaul addressed various developmental challenges Chattogram facing, including financial constraints and infrastructural demands. 

He advocated for equitable revenue-sharing arrangements to support municipal projects and underscored the need for enhanced cooperation between government agencies to address urban development challenges effectively.

During the meeting, CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam provided updates on initiatives to enhance employee welfare and streamline administrative processes. 

Other officials, including representatives from the water supply and traffic departments, presented plans to address water shortages and traffic congestion in the city.

The meeting concluded with the approval of previous meeting minutes and the presentation of reports by standing committee chairpersons. 

Attendees include panel mayors, councilors, department heads, and representatives from various government agencies, reflecting a collaborative effort to address key municipal issues and drive progress in Chattogram. 
 

Top News

Ctg mayor / Mosquito Control / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

10h | Explorer
The German government’s ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the energy-price shock needlessly prolonged a period of heightened economic insecurity and contributed to a sharp increase in support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland. Photo: Getty Images via Project Syndicate

Who's afraid of price controls?

11h | Panorama
Asha holds a childhood picture of herself while exploring the Old Railway Station in Dolkhola, Khulna, where she was found by someone named Dolly Mondol. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Looking for answers: Two Scandinavian women search for their roots in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

2h | Videos
Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

3h | Videos
Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

1h | Videos
Sunrisers break record for highest ever IPL total

Sunrisers break record for highest ever IPL total

3h | Videos