Ctg mayor announces increased mosquito control efforts

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury speaks at the 38th general meeting of the 6th elected council of the city corporation on Thursday (28 March). Photo: Courtesy

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has unveiled plans to intensify efforts to combat mosquito proliferation in the city, aiming to bolster mosquito control activities starting from next week.

Addressing the 38th general meeting of the 6th elected council of the city corporation on Thursday (28 March), Mayor Rezaul emphasised the urgent need to address the escalating mosquito issue in Chattogram.

Drawing parallels with Dhaka, the mayor highlighted the rapid surge in mosquito populations and underscored the importance of proactive measures to prevent a potential dengue outbreak.

The mayor outlined a multifaceted approach to tackle the mosquito menace, emphasising the deployment of additional manpower in each ward to facilitate mosquito eradication efforts.

Emphasising the importance of ecological balance, Rezaul noted the historical presence of natural mosquito predators like frogs in the city. He also stressed the need to preserve biodiversity as part of the mosquito control strategy.

Furthermore, Mayor Rezaul urged residents to exercise vigilance and cooperate with the city corporation authorities in maintaining cleanliness and preventing waterlogging, which serves as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

He underscored the pivotal role of community engagement in curbing mosquito infestations and emphasised the need for regular waste disposal to mitigate flood risks.

In addition to mosquito control initiatives, Mayor Rezaul addressed various developmental challenges Chattogram facing, including financial constraints and infrastructural demands.

He advocated for equitable revenue-sharing arrangements to support municipal projects and underscored the need for enhanced cooperation between government agencies to address urban development challenges effectively.

During the meeting, CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam provided updates on initiatives to enhance employee welfare and streamline administrative processes.

Other officials, including representatives from the water supply and traffic departments, presented plans to address water shortages and traffic congestion in the city.

The meeting concluded with the approval of previous meeting minutes and the presentation of reports by standing committee chairpersons.

Attendees include panel mayors, councilors, department heads, and representatives from various government agencies, reflecting a collaborative effort to address key municipal issues and drive progress in Chattogram.

