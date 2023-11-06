Dhaka Flow’s Second Festival of Yoga & Wellness Promises to be a Holistic Healing Event for All

06 November, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 11:18 am

Dhaka Flow's Second Festival of Yoga & Wellness Promises to be a Holistic Healing Event for All

Photo: DhakaFlow
Photo: DhakaFlow

Dhaka Flow, pioneer in promoting a holistic approach to well-being, is thrilled to announce the return of its much-loved Festival of Yoga & Wellness.

Taking place on 10 - 11 November , from 8am - 6pm, at Gulshan Society Park, this event offers a free, immersive experience into movement, mindfulness, health and community. The festival brings together experts, enthusiasts, and the community at large for a weekend of education, inspiration, and action. 

Event Details

  • Date: November 10 – 11
  • Time: 8 am - 6pm
  • Venue: Gulshan Society Lake Park

This year's festival will feature 24 free classes on topics such as yoga, meditation, boxing, dance, singing and fitness in the yoga shala. There will be twelve panel discussions featuring experts in health and healing, to create dialogue and discourse around topics such as mental health, wellness for all, creating community and much more, said a press release. 

The festival opening ceremony, led by Dhaka Flow co-founder and reputed yogini, Shazia Omar, will be on Friday at 9 am. Saturday morning will begin at 8 am with a 5 km run starting and ending at Gulshan Society Lake Park. 

The art zone will feature art workshops as well as prominent artists creating works inspired by the festival that will be auctioned off at the end of the day. Participatory musical performances by Prem Jhuri, folk fusion band, and Beatmosphere, will give everyone a chance to shake up their vibrational frequencies. A candlelight vigil and prayers for those suffering will also take place. 

There will be engaging outdoor activities for kids of all ages and awareness building around pillars of good health, by leaders such as Popular and Renata, offering vaccines all day long on Saturday and the best of nutraceuticals. 

The Festival marks National Ayurveda Day. A book on the basics of Ayurveda, by Dr. Sharlin Bharti will be launched in the book zone, along with readings by prominent authors from Writers Block, Guba Books, UPL, and others. There will be two ayurvedic massage booths offering treatments and a discussion on the benefits of ayurveda. 

Sufism is a featured element, as the theme of the festival is Illuminated Fitness which refers to the elevated state achieved through the practice of movement and meditation. There will be a Sufi whirling class, a calendar for 2024 and a journal launched by Dhaka Flow featuring poetry by Rumi, and guided meditations throughout the day. 

The meditation garden will feature day-long mindfulness sessions as well as support group sessions on topics such as coping with chronic pain, cancer, grief and addiction, thriving with children on the spectrum, and much more, in the hope that together we can be stronger, rather than suffering in isolation. 

The festival is one-of-a-kind in that it prioritizes an environmentally-conscious approach, with no plastic waste, nourishing vegetarian foods, and free classes for all. The festival has been affectionately sponsored by leading private sector organizations, to promote healthy living in the community. 

For more information and to register for the festival, please visit www.dhakaflow.com.  

Dhaka Flow is a leading advocate for holistic health and wellness in Dhaka. Committed to creating a positive impact on individuals and the environment, Dhaka Flow provides resources, events, and a supportive community to help people live their best lives while caring for the planet. 

 

