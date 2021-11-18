Dhaka College students block Mirpur road for ‘half pass’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 12:18 pm

Related News

Dhaka College students block Mirpur road for ‘half pass’

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 12:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Students of Dhaka College blocked bus movement on Mirpur road today for not accepting half fare from the students.

The students stopped all the plying buses in front of the college around 10:30am on Thursday and hold a demonstration for ensuring "half pass" for students on local buses by taking position at the spot.

According to the students, many students who use this bus route every day are not being charged half fare while being treated badly for asking about it.

The students later lifted their blockade at around 11am with a warning that they would go for a tough movement if half fare for students is not ensured by Saturday. 

Top News

Dhaka College / Road Block / Bus Fare Hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

18h | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

18h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

18h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records