Dhaka College students block Mirpur road for ‘half pass’

Students of Dhaka College blocked bus movement on Mirpur road today for not accepting half fare from the students.

The students stopped all the plying buses in front of the college around 10:30am on Thursday and hold a demonstration for ensuring "half pass" for students on local buses by taking position at the spot.

According to the students, many students who use this bus route every day are not being charged half fare while being treated badly for asking about it.

The students later lifted their blockade at around 11am with a warning that they would go for a tough movement if half fare for students is not ensured by Saturday.