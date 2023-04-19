Unpaid wages: Garments workers block streets in capital's Mohammadpur Beribadh area

Garments workers blockaded streets in the capital's Mohammadpur Beribandh area on Wednesday 1:30pm demanding their wages be paid.

Workers of three factories under Shinest group – Nipun, Four Brothers and Shinest – were protesting for April month's wages, according to police sources.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon division Deputy Commissioner HM Azimul Haque told The Business Standard that workers took to the street at noon and blocked the road to Gabtoli area.

"They demand the current month's 18 days' salary. They already got previous months salary and eid bonus. The owner shut the factories without any prior notice and without paying the current month's salary. We are trying to contact the factory owner," he added.

After blocking the road for nearly five hours, the protestors left the area around 5:30 saying they will continue their protest tomorrow.