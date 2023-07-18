Traffic movement towards Mirpur resumes after agitating crowd leaves roads

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 03:14 pm

Traffic movement towards Mirpur resumes after agitating crowd leaves roads

"Mirpur road has been freed now and agitated protesters already left the road," Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Pallabi Zone Assistant Commissioner Shahidul Islam said

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Traffic movement towards Mirpur 10 to 11 has resumed after being stalled since this morning after hundreds of people who claim to be deceived by a multipurpose company took to the roads demanding their money back.

"Mirpur road has been freed now and agitated protesters already left the road," Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Pallabi Zone Assistant Commissioner Shahidul Islam told The Business Standard.

"Hundreds of people started gathering at Mirpur 11 Metro station area from 10am," the police official said earlier. 

"Police are now on the spot and trying to disperse them from the road," he added.

According to police, a multipurpose company named Karnaphuli Multipurpose Company Limited conned hundreds of people and lured them to invest in its Ponzi schemes. However, suddenly the company disappeared when people demanded the promised profit.

