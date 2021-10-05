'Dhaka City Transport' to be launched with 120 new buses in December

Dhaka City Transport, a transport company, will begin operation with 120 new buses on the Ghatarchar-Kanchpur route from December.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, confirmed the matter at a press briefing after the 18th meeting of Bus Route Rationalisation Committee on Tuesday.

Taposh said, "We took charge from 06 October 2020 and within one year, even amid the pandemic, we worked hard to resolve the complicated task such as route rationalisation to bring discipline in the public transport sector."

"Finally we have come to a conclusion and on 1 December, Road Transport and Bridges Minister, Obaidul Quader, and Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister, Md Tazul Islam, may inaugurate the service." He stated.

Initially, this service will be open in one cluster and gradually it will be implemented in the rest of the areas of Dhaka city, Taposh mentioned.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor, Md Atiqul Islam, who was also present there, said, "We have constructed 16 bus bays and 40 passenger-sheds on the route." The design of the new buses will be finalized on 20 October, he added.