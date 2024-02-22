Tk5 fare reduction for Dhaka Chaka, Gulshan Chaka from tomorrow

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam has directed authorities concerned to reduce the fares of Gulshan Chaka and Dhaka Chaka- passenger buses plying in the Gulshan-Banani-Baridhara-Niketon areas by Tk5 for each stoppage.

The directive will come into effect tomorrow (23 February), he said while addressing a meeting at his conference room in the Nagar Bhaban at Gulshan on making community bus services in Dhaka South today (22 February).

Officials of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Gulshan Society, Banani Society and Baridhara Society were present in the meeting along with representatives of Dhaka Chaka and Gulshan Chaka.

"Fare cannot be increased without complying with the rules. The fare adjustment has to be done by following the specified process. How passengers are served is the most important thing. The buses should operate by ensuring the quality of service to the passengers as per the fare," Mayor Atiq said on the occasion.

He also said, 'The conditions under which the Dhaka Chaka and Gulshan Chaka bus services were launched must be followed.

"Each vehicle will have functional CCTV cameras and functional AC. Bus environment should not be filthy. Buese must have comfortable seats"

The mayor said a committee will be formed with Dhaka South's chief executive officer as the convenor to oversee the implementation of the said regulations and ensure a smart, modern, people-friendly, quality bus service.

"The committee will include representatives of societies, representatives of traffic departments, representatives of transport companies. This committee will meet once every month on general matters," he added.