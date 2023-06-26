Dhaka-17 by-polls: Hero Alom gets 'Ektara' symbol

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 04:11 pm

Related News

Dhaka-17 by-polls: Hero Alom gets 'Ektara' symbol

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 04:11 pm
Hero Alom. Photo: Collected
Hero Alom. Photo: Collected

Independent candidate Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alom got "Ektara" (musical instrument) symbol in Dhaka-17 by-election which is slated for 17 July. 

Meanwhile, six other candidates backed by political parties got the symbols of their respective parties.

Returning Officer Md Munir Hossain Khan officially allotted the symbols to the candidates at the Election Training Institute (ETI) building at Agargaon in the capital on Monday (26 June).

This content creator, said, "I have asked for ektara symbol. I was allotted the symbol as requested. No more complaints now. I hope for a fair election."

Among the other six candidates in the Dhaka-17 by-election, Awami League candidate Mohammad Ali Arafat got the "boat" symbol and Jatiya Party (JPA) candidate Sikder Anisur Rahman received the "plough" symbol. Candidate of Bangladesh Congress Md Rezaul Islam received the "green coconut" symbol. Zaker Party Kazi Md Rashidul Hasan received the "rose" symbol.

Besides, Trinomul BNP candidate Sheikh Habibur Rahman received the "jute" symbol. Candidate of Bangladesh Shangskritik Muktijot Md Akhtar Hossain received the "stick" symbol.

Earlier on 18 June, the EC cancelled the nomination of Hero Alom and seven other candidates for the by-polls. Challenging the decision, Hero Alom made an appeal to the EC a few days later.

The Election Commission, in an appeal hearing on 22 June, declared the nominations of independent candidate Md Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alom and Zaker Party's Kazi Md Rashidul Hasan valid.

The seat was declared vacant after the death of actor Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooq, on 15 May.

Top News / Politics

Hero Alom / by-polls / nomination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

9h | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

7h | Panorama
Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

7m | TBS Stories
New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

4h | TBS World
Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

22h | TBS Today
Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month