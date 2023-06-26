Dhaka-17 by-polls: Hero Alom gets 'Ektara' symbol

Independent candidate Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alom got "Ektara" (musical instrument) symbol in Dhaka-17 by-election which is slated for 17 July.

Meanwhile, six other candidates backed by political parties got the symbols of their respective parties.

Returning Officer Md Munir Hossain Khan officially allotted the symbols to the candidates at the Election Training Institute (ETI) building at Agargaon in the capital on Monday (26 June).

This content creator, said, "I have asked for ektara symbol. I was allotted the symbol as requested. No more complaints now. I hope for a fair election."

Among the other six candidates in the Dhaka-17 by-election, Awami League candidate Mohammad Ali Arafat got the "boat" symbol and Jatiya Party (JPA) candidate Sikder Anisur Rahman received the "plough" symbol. Candidate of Bangladesh Congress Md Rezaul Islam received the "green coconut" symbol. Zaker Party Kazi Md Rashidul Hasan received the "rose" symbol.

Besides, Trinomul BNP candidate Sheikh Habibur Rahman received the "jute" symbol. Candidate of Bangladesh Shangskritik Muktijot Md Akhtar Hossain received the "stick" symbol.

Earlier on 18 June, the EC cancelled the nomination of Hero Alom and seven other candidates for the by-polls. Challenging the decision, Hero Alom made an appeal to the EC a few days later.

The Election Commission, in an appeal hearing on 22 June, declared the nominations of independent candidate Md Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alom and Zaker Party's Kazi Md Rashidul Hasan valid.

The seat was declared vacant after the death of actor Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooq, on 15 May.