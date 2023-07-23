Dhaka-17 by-polls: Hero Alom appeals to EC for re-vote alleging rigged election

Popular Youtuber Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alom, who was a candidate in the Dhaka-17 by-polls, appealed to the Election Commission (EC) today demanding a re-vote. 

"There was vote rigging in the by-polls," he told journalists after submitting a written application to the EC on Sunday (23) July

Hero Alom, who lost the Dhaka-17 by-polls to Awami League nominated Mohammad A Arafat, came under attack around 3:00 pm on 17 July after he visited the polling centre at Banani's Bidyaniketan School and College grounds.

According to locals present at the scene, Alom was taking pictures with fans when a group of people approached him and stated that it was not the appropriate time or place to shoot TikTok content. When he responded, they chased him and physically assaulted him.

Law enforcement officers intervened, and Alom managed to escape in a car.

A case has been filed against 15-20 unnamed persons in connection with the attack on Hero Alom.

Sujan Rahman Shuvo, 25, from Hero Alom's hometown of Bogura filed the case on charges of assault. Sujan alleged that a group of people beat him up in an attempt of murder.

"My life is in danger. I am afraid for my life. A group of people even visited my home and looked for me. They misbehaved with the guard," Hero Alam said during a press briefing from the hospital on Wednesday (19 July). 

"8 to 10 men went to my house and shouted 'Alam come out,'" he added. 

He also said that the police administration is responsible for the lack of security. 

"If the police had picked me up in a car on the day I was attacked, I would have been saved from the attack," he said. 

Western countries have condemned the assault on Hero Alom

"We condemn the 17 July attack on Dhaka-17 constituency candidate Ashraful Alam," said high commissioners and ambassadors of the United Kingdom, United States, the delegation of the European Union, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, in a joint statement on Tuesday (18 July).

Everyone involved in the upcoming elections should ensure that they are free, fair, and peaceful, reads the statement.

Along with a flurry of condemnations from local bodies, the United Nations has also expressed concern over the attack on Hero Alam.

Amnesty International has also condemned the assault on Hero Alom.

