Developed countries should be more proactive to ensure food security: Agri minister

Agriculture Minister and Awami League Presidium Member Dr Md Abdur Razzaque has urged the developed countries to be more responsible and more proactive in ensuring global food security.

The minister, during the "15th Berlin Agriculture Ministers' Conference" in Berlin, Germany on Saturday, also proposed to keep food and agricultural materials out of the purview of the ongoing war and blockades.

The conference was held on the last day of the 4-day (18-21 January) 15th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) organised by the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL). 

Agriculture ministers from over 70 countries and representatives of 10 international organisations participated in this conference.

Abdur Razzaque said that Bangladesh is a victim of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.

As a result of the war, the price of fertilisers has quadrupled, the price of food grains has gone up significantly and food security has been threatened. 

"I call on the developed world to take flexible, unbureaucratic and fast steps to eliminate this negative impact," he urged. 

Highlighting the preparations taken by the authorities to ensure food security in the future, the minister said, "The current government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is working to build a developed, sustainable and climate-tolerant agricultural system, through which people's food security will be ensured, nutritious food will be ensured, and farmers will get a better life." 

However, a drop in the number of arable lands, population growth, climate change, Covid-19 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have become obstacles in that path, added the Dr Md Abdur Razzaque. 

"In this situation, I request developed countries to speedily implement the commitments made in COP26, COP27 and other global forums," the agriculture minister furthered.

