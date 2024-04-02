Reducing waste is a must to protect people’s right to food security

Many of the inedible items which end up as food waste could be processed for consumption as it is done in many developed countries. Photo: Reuters

Despite facing one of the worst famines of the 20th century just five decades ago, Bangladesh has since attained self-sufficiency in rice, fish, meat and vegetable production. Moreover, it is now one of the top 10 countries in the world in production of 12 key agricultural products.

However, according to the World Food Programme's (WFP) Food Security Monitoring 2023 report, 36% of the total population of Bangladesh is still suffering from food insecurity as poverty and malnutrition continue to coexist.

Last year, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) reported that 21.91% of the population are experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity while 0.83% are suffering from severe food insecurity.

The numbers tell a more worrying story still.

The recent Food Waste Index Report 2024 by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) stated that every year, an estimated 82kg of food is wasted by a person in a Bangladeshi household, much higher than food wasted in developed countries like the US (73kg), Japan (60kg), and the Netherlands (59kg).

Back in its 2021 edition, the Food Waste Index Report had estimated that Bangladeshis waste 65kg of food annually at home, worrying food security and environment conservation experts about this increase.

Anil Kumar Das, national consultant (programme) at Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Bangladesh said, "Food wastage curbs starving people's right to food. At the same time, it burdens waste management, which is already in a poor state in Bangladesh's cities and towns."

In the UNEP report, 'food waste' is defined as food and the associated inedible parts removed from the human food supply chain while 'food' is defined as any substance — whether processed, semi-processed or raw — that is intended for human consumption.

To estimate the trend of food waste in Bangladesh, the report cites three documents, including a study titled 'Generation and Assessing the Composition of Household Solid Waste in Commercial Capital City' by Mohammed Abdus Salam et al.

The study found that household solid waste comprised nine categories of waste, with vegetable/food waste being the largest component (72%).

Salam, now an assistant professor of Environmental Science and Disaster Management at the Noakhali Science and Technology University, explained how a consumer generates food waste.

"For example, we consume raw cucumbers. Some of us prefer peeled cucumbers while some don't. One person's food habit doesn't match the other's. However, when a cucumber is peeled, its skin or residue becomes food waste," he said.

Likely, most Bangladeshi consumers only take the florets or head of a cauliflower, removing the outer leaves and thick stalks. The removed parts become food waste too.

However, some people, particularly in the rural setup or ethnic minority-dominated regions, consume the whole vegetable.

"Typically, we waste 400 grams of a one kg cauliflower. Similarly, we waste 40-50% of a watermelon," Salam said.

Asked if Bangladeshis generate more food waste than the developed countries, he cited the food intake habits of the Japanese or Chinese, who seldom waste food.

Salam found the trend in Bangladesh to be a behavioural problem.

"There is no direct relation to economic strength or affordability of a household. People like putting huge portions of food on their plates. But most of them cannot even finish all the food," he said.

On the other hand, many of the inedible items which end up as food waste could be processed for consumption as it is done in Japan, China and other developed countries.

"This not only reduces food waste but also transforms waste into a resource and contributes to the national economy," said Salam.

He also briefly explained the consequences of food waste by a single person.

Firstly, they undermine another person's right to food by wasting it. Secondly, they contribute to environmental degradation by dumping the food waste, and thirdly, the food waste becomes a risk to the health of the environment and the public.

To reduce such waste, Salam suggested a policy framework to change people's food intake nature after thoroughly analysing it.

He also advised raising awareness among people, especially children, by providing them with environmental education so that the younger generations learn to eat most of the food and reduce wastage.

"I believe if the children are educated and the adults are aware about food waste, Bangladesh could reduce at least 20% waste from 'edible' food," he opined.

However, FAO Bangladesh's Anil has not yet seen such initiatives in the country, despite the concern over food waste that was raised a couple of years ago.

To him, food waste is quite common in solvent families. Even educated people are not aware of food waste. Approximately 40% of food used in religious or social events becomes waste.

He suggested awareness campaigns among affluent communities and visitors at restaurants.

Sadiqur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

"A much-needed change in Bangladeshi people's food habits – to reduce food waste at significant rates – cannot happen only with policy change. And this is not a task of a single institution," Anil said.

According to him, all the stakeholders including governmental, non-government and private agencies related to food supply chains and consumer rights need to collaborate.

"The universities where students learn nutrition and food security could initiate the campaign. Because when a nutritionist generates knowledge that a typical raw leftover, [like the outer leaves of a cauliflower] can be edible, it will be trustworthy to the common people. Here, the government can provide the campaigners with policy support while NGOs can start awareness-building among the consumers," he concluded.