72% freshwater use for agriculture can affect food security: Experts

Climate experts warn that water scarcity and stress pose a significant threat to global food security, with over 72% of the world's freshwater currently used for agriculture.

The experts, speaking at a national seminar marking World Water Day, also presented a finding – nearly half the world's population faces severe water scarcity for at least part of the year. The situation is likely to worsen due to climate change.

The Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) in collaboration with UNICEF, WHO, and the Embassy of Sweden, organised the seminar under the theme of "Water for Peace".

In the keynote presentation, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Civil Engineering Department's Professor Tanvir Ahmed said, "Data from UNICEF, UN, and various studies reveal a worsening global freshwater crisis. Just 0.5% of the Earth's water is usable freshwater, and a staggering 2.3 billion people already live in countries experiencing water stress."

He also said groundwater provides nearly half of all drinking water globally and is the primary source for rural communities. Despite this, a staggering 2.2 billion people still lack access to safely managed drinking water.

Professor Tanvir also said "Transboundary water cooperation can be a powerful tool for fostering peace and trust, even in regions fraught with conflict. This requires a multi-level approach that integrates both an ecosystem-based perspective and a human rights-based view of water and sanitation needs."

He said, "Over 60% of the world's freshwater resources are transboundary. This shared water sustains more than 3 billion people globally. There are 286 transboundary rivers and lake basins, and 592 transboundary aquifer systems, affecting 153 countries. However, only 24 countries have cooperation agreements in place for all their shared waters.

Md Abdul Matin, Professor, Department of Water Resources Engineering of BUET, said, "Bangladesh faces a growing water crisis, with approximately 95% of its water needs currently met by groundwater. South Asia, particularly, is a region vulnerable to water conflict due to shared transboundary rivers and a growing population. Bangladesh lacks comprehensive frameworks to manage water sharing and mitigate potential conflict risks.

"We need good governance, good water governance. Managing the conflict, governance is most important and needs proper policy."

Md Tazul Islam, minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, said, Bangladesh stands as one of the countries most acutely vulnerable to climate change. Rising temperatures, sea levels, and salinity intrusion threaten biodiversity, agricultural land, and crucially, freshwater sources.

The minister pointed out that declining groundwater levels pose a threat to the country's drinking water supply. In response, the government has begun initiatives to harvest and utilise rainwater throughout Bangladesh.

Alexandra Berg von Linde, Ambassador of Sweden; Emma Brigham, Representative a.i., UNICEF Bangladesh and Bardan Jung Rana, WHO Representative, Bangladesh, attended the programme.