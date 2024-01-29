The challenges to ensuring food security

Bangladesh is one of the top 10 agricultural producing countries in the world. In 1972, the country used to produce only 10 million tonnes of food, and now only rice production has reached 40 million tonnes. At present, combined production of maize and wheat stands at around 7 million tonnes.

Now, if we think about how much we need, and how much we are producing, it can be observed that we are quite sufficient in rice production. Though the corn production is more than 5 million tonnes, we have to import around 2.5-3 million tonnes more. In the case of wheat, 5-6 million tonnes have to be imported.

But products are imported when the prices on the international market are increasing, resulting in an additional pressure on rice. But we can say that our rice production is close to the demand.

However, when discussing food security, it is essential to ensure the coordination of two key factors. Food security requires availability and access to food for every individual within the nation. But sometimes there is no availability.

The occurrence of natural calamities is a major reason behind this. We are much more vulnerable due to the climate. In the event of a storm or flood, the sudden damage incurred not only diminishes availability but also disrupts security.

In terms of access, BBS (Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics) data suggests that around 18.7% of people fall below the poverty line. When the price of a commodity increases, access to a variety of commodities decreases for the poor as well as many middle-income people, meaning then those people fall into food insecurity.

We have had good production in the last two years. The production of rice in the last fiscal year was around 40 million tonnes. Still, World Food Programme (WFP) data shows that around 24% of people are poor, with reduced access to food. As per FAO, 11.9 million people are facing severe food insecurity, which is supported by the latest data from BBS, with two surveys suggesting 21.1% and 21.9% of people with food insecurity. Most of them are from rural areas.

In terms of access, we saw that food inflation was over 12% last year. Due to the price hike, people's access to food decreased. The most vulnerable at this time are those with low incomes. As low-income people have relatively less access during this period, food insecurity may exist even if the production increases.

The syndicate of a quarter is also largely responsible for this. The government should dismantle this syndicate. In many cases, syndicate groups increase prices through extortion. To break this trend, the government has to increase the reserves.

India stocks at least 23 agricultural commodities. We have to do the same. The stock of 2-2.2 million tonnes of rice has to be doubled, and if the stock of various products, including potato and onion, is created by the government, it will be easy to break this syndicate.

Among the indicators that work on decreasing access and availability are rapid population growth, decreasing amounts of arable land, increasing natural disasters and rising farming difficulties.

When it comes to dealing with extreme weather events, it is essential to be prepared in two different ways.

The first approach involves mitigation, and the other is adaptation. Every year, the cultivation of rice and rearing of cattle result in the emission of methane, thereby contributing to the overall release of greenhouse gases. The plan to bring it to zero by 2030 must be implemented. There are certain methods that must be followed in rice cultivation. Such as Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD), where water is utilised only in the required amount and cannot be stored.

On the other hand, efforts should be made to enhance livestock management practices and improve the feeding systems.

Besides, during adaptation, we have observed that our scientists should quickly reach the farmer level of the varieties that are being developed to deal with saline, drought and waterlogging.

Scientists have already developed around 20 new varieties of rice.

Sketch: TBS

As this is a new initiative and the farming difficulties are rising, farmers can turn away from production. To sustain their presence in the production process, they need to be given huge incentives.

Besides, research should be increased. Research is essential for adapting to the ever-changing climate conditions, which also requires substantial investments. It is possible to ensure food security by investing in research, reducing rapid inflation, increasing production, sustaining availability and creating access to food for all.

Dr Jahangir Alam Khan is an agricultural economist and former member director of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council.