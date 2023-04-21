Desperately-awaited drizzle in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 April, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 06:17 pm

Desperately-awaited drizzle in Dhaka

TBS Report
21 April, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 06:17 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

After days of severe to moderate heatwaves sweeping over the capital city, clouds of relief finally started to gather over Dhaka and its adjacent area on Friday afternoon resulting in a light shower afterwards.

Light fall was experienced in the city around 5:30pm today. The much-awaited rainfall brought some respite from the scorching heat of the past few weeks. 

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

People living in Segunbagicha, Banasree, Lalmatia, Mohammedpur, and various other places said they felt an enormous relief as the heat and humidity came to cool down a bit after quite a long period of toiling away due to the weather conditions. 

Just the day before, the temperature in Dhaka dropped by three degrees to 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday, after – what felt like – a never-ending period of heat wave stricken days measuring over 40 degrees. 

Photo: Facebook/Emdadul Huq Tuhin
Photo: Facebook/Emdadul Huq Tuhin

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department also forecast rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hail at isolated places in 24 hours from 6pm on Thursday (20 April).

While city dwellers may get some relief, there is still an intense heat wave sweeping over Rajshahi, Pabna, Jessore, Chuadanga and Kushtia districts.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Earlier today, Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted that day temperature may fall by 1-3°C. It also forecasted rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind likely over Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am Friday.

